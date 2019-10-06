Colu Local Network (CLN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $43.00

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Colu Local Network has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $43.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,315,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu. The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

