Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,543,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,215,480. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $305,744,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

