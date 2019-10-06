Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Comerica to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.90.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.91. 1,056,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,708. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

