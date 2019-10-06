Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CTBI. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

CTBI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.06. 22,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,553. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

