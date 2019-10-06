Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.40. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

In other news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 3,263 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $31,651.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 794,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Peeples acquired 6,763 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $65,533.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 794,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,509.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $136,561. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 273,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,344 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 38.4% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.