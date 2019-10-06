ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COP. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

COP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. 5,123,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $79.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after buying an additional 1,335,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after buying an additional 1,276,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after buying an additional 1,162,943 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

