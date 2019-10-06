Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 78,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,202. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 114.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

