Content Value Network Market Capitalization Tops $8.48 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $856,926.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00191892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.01026828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090675 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,347,835 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

