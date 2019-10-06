Contrasting Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and UTG (NYSE:UTGN)

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.8% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 1.87% 1.21% 0.17% UTG N/A 13.39% 3.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and UTG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.43 billion 0.25 $119.00 million $0.36 11.78 UTG $41.27 million 2.65 $12.39 million N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genworth Financial and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats UTG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segment's institutional products include funding agreements and funding agreements backing notes. The company distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

