Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $27,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 195,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

CTB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

