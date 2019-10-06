Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) vs. S&W Seed (NYSE:SANW) Financial Survey

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Corteva alerts:

72.2% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Corteva and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 8 8 0 2.41 S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 122.69%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Corteva.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corteva and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed $109.72 million 0.72 -$9.31 million $0.39 6.10

Corteva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -8.48% 11.83% 6.69%

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. S&W Seed does not pay a dividend.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Corteva on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health. The company is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Corteva, Inc. operates independently of DowDuPont Inc. as of June 1, 2019.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.