Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 17.7% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex token can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, CoinTiger and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00192091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, BitForex, DDEX, CoinEx, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DEx.top, UEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

