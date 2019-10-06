CoTrader Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market cap of $334,263.00 and $56,190.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038233 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.28 or 0.05404669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

