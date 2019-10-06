County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

ICBK opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Roe bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $83,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,100.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,328 shares of company stock worth $180,177 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 295,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.