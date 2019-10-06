Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.90.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,110. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,674.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $336,363.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,504,807.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,054 shares of company stock worth $41,537,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 53.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 86.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,326 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 78.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

