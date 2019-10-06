CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRAI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CRA International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CRA International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRAI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. 56,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

