Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBRL. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $195.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.22.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 218,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,516. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,243,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $1,494,711.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,475,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,697 shares of company stock valued at $55,418,693. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.