Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. 110,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $56,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 828.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth $16,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4,363.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,182 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 68.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 146,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

