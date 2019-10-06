CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Tops $160,213.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $160,213.00 and $43,671.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,887,662,511 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

