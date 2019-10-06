Critical Contrast: Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) versus American Brivision (Holding) (NASDAQ:ABVC)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) and American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

This table compares Clovis Oncology and American Brivision (Holding)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology $95.39 million 2.13 -$368.01 million ($7.07) -0.52 American Brivision (Holding) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Brivision (Holding) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clovis Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of American Brivision (Holding) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clovis Oncology and American Brivision (Holding)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology -332.18% -372.68% -49.10% American Brivision (Holding) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Clovis Oncology and American Brivision (Holding), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology 1 7 7 0 2.40 American Brivision (Holding) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $22.27, indicating a potential upside of 500.34%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than American Brivision (Holding).

Risk & Volatility

Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Brivision (Holding) has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clovis Oncology beats American Brivision (Holding) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

American Brivision (Holding) Company Profile

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation to develop Maitake combination therapy products, such as ABV-1507 HER2/neu positive breast cancer combination therapy, ABV-1511 pancreatic cancer combination therapy, and ABV-1527 ovary cancer combination therapy; and collaborative agreements with BioLite Inc and BioFirst Corporation. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Goshen, New York. American BriVision (Holding) Corporation is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.