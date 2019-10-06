Critical Survey: TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) & Global Ship Lease (NASDAQ:GSL)

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease -22.25% 8.60% 2.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOP SHIPS and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.15 -$11.13 million N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $157.10 million 0.49 -$57.36 million $1.76 4.44

TOP SHIPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Ship Lease.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TOP SHIPS and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP SHIPS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

TOP SHIPS currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.87%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.45%. Given TOP SHIPS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TOP SHIPS is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats TOP SHIPS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP SHIPS

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

