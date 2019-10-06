Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.84. 2,128,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,407. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $44,389,000.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.