Crown (NYSE:CCK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Crown by 73.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.