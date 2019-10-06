CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of CryoPort and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CYRX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 504,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,626. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $531.04 million, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CryoPort by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,962 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in CryoPort by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 299,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

