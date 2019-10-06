Cryptocean (CRON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,226.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $23,226.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038231 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.05424054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001104 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

