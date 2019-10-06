Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $267.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,356,727 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

