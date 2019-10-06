CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:CSS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,904. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CSS Industries has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSS Industries during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.