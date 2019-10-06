CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.15. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 858,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

