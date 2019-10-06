Cube Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Cube has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $358,636.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cube has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00191907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01033269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

