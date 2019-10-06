Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post $299.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $302.66 million. Curo Group reported sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Curo Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Curo Group by 3,582.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Curo Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 155,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.60. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

