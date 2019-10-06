Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will post $299.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $302.66 million. Curo Group reported sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 429.23%.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Curo Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Curo Group by 3,582.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Curo Group by 367.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Curo Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curo Group stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 155,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.60. Curo Group has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.