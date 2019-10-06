Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cutera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 104,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cutera has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 56,660.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

