CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.39.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. 4,578,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,452,736. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 54,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 10,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

