Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 997,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,976. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. Dana’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dana will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,978,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 530,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,414,000 after acquiring an additional 270,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,767,000 after acquiring an additional 273,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 231,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.