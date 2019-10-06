DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

DZSI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.39. 117,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $83.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $5,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

