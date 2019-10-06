David Bull Purchases 6,480 Shares of PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) Stock

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) insider David Bull purchased 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £1,749.60 ($2,286.16).

LON PCF opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. PCF Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 23.89 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.70 ($0.53).

About PCF Group

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

