Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dean Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Dean Foods alerts:

Shares of Dean Foods stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 901,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,697. The company has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dean Foods has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dean Foods will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,610,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 280,880 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dean Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dean Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.