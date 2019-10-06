DECENT (DCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,728.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, ChaoEX and Upbit. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3,728.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007633 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, BCEX, Upbit, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

