Decision Token (HST) Reaches Market Cap of $5,074.00

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded 95.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Decision Token has a total market cap of $5,074.00 and $359.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decision Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Decision Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decision Token Profile

Decision Token launched on October 16th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decision Token’s official website is horizonstate.com. Decision Token’s official message board is medium.com/horizonstate. Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decision Token

Decision Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decision Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decision Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decision Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

