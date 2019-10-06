Dent Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, FCoin, IDEX and Radar Relay. Dent has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and $587,472.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,925,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Allbit, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Liquid, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, BitForex, WazirX, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

