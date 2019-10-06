DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 743,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

