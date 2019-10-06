Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 40,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 231,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,211,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.