Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 53,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

In other news, CEO Harvey S. Kanter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,332,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,882.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 89,072 shares of company stock valued at $128,582. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 345,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

