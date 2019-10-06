Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Deswell Industries worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.