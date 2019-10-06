Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443 ($44.99).

Shares of DGE stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,288.50 ($42.97). 3,713,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,306.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

