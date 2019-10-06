Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,171.56. The company has a market cap of $823.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.