Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce $246.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $254.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $286.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $943.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $953.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Shares of DO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 2,969,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,779. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $710.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,291 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,953 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

