Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 160,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $136.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.52.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.