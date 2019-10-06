Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,492. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

