Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:DSX remained flat at $$3.44 during trading hours on Monday. 449,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,877. The stock has a market cap of $332.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.89. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Diana Shipping by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

