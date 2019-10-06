Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and $830,371.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.01035028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,615,307 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

